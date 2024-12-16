Santa run 2024 brings holiday magic to Mexico City

Entertainment Entertainment Santa run 2024 brings holiday magic to Mexico City

The race combined exercise with the joy of Christmas

Follow on Published On: Mon, 16 Dec 2024 11:08:26 PKT

MEXICO CITY (Web Desk) - The much-anticipated holiday event, "The Santa Run 2024," took place at La Mexicana Park in Mexico City’s Santa Fe district on Sunday.

The festive race brought together thousands of participants dressed as Santa Claus, creating an atmosphere full of joy, holiday spirit, and solidarity.

The race kicked off at 7:00 AM, with runners in 5km and 10km categories hitting the track first.

At 7:10 AM, the heartwarming 1-kilometer race began, featuring children, wheelchair participants, and even pets, all donning their own festive outfits.

Among the many creative costumes were little Santas, cute dogs in red hats, and even participants dressed as The Grinch in a Santa suit and Christmas trees.

This event was not just about fitness, but also about celebrating the holiday season with families coming together in a spirit of fun and community.

The race combined exercise with the joy of Christmas, proving that sports and holiday cheer go hand in hand.

La Mexicana Park, known for its modern design and recreational spaces, provided the perfect setting for this vibrant event.

From the Christmas music to the beautiful decorations, every detail helped make "The Santa Run 2024" an unforgettable experience.