Salman Khan shares video of mother celebrating her birthday

Follow on Published On: Wed, 11 Dec 2024 06:25:53 PKT

(Web Desk) - As Salma Khan turned 83, her son and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had a special way of wishing his “mother India”, who is married to legendary screenwriter Salim Khan.

Salma celebrated her birthday in Mumbai at her daughter Arpita Khan’s newly launched restaurant in Mumbai.

The “Dabangg” star took to his Instagram, where he shared a video of his mother dancing with brother Sohail Khan.

For the caption, the “Wanted” actor wrote: “Mummyyyyyy happy birthday…. Mother India, our world…..”

Salman’s former flame and actress Sangeeta Bijlani took to the comment section and wrote: “Happy birthday mom.”

Actor Sohail took to Instagram and uploaded a couple of videos dancing with his “mother India.”

In one Video, Salma could be seen cutting a big cake with daughters Arpita, Alvira and other members of her family standing alongside her.

He had captioned: “Happy birthday mother India (red heart emoji).”