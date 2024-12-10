Jay-Z says lawsuit accusing him of raping a child at awards after-party is part of an extortion ploy

"It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion," he said

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay-Z says a rape allegation made against him is part of an extortion attempt.

A woman who previously sued Sean “Diddy” Combs, alleging she was raped at an awards show after-party in 2000 when she was 13, amended the lawsuit Sunday to include a new allegation that Jay-Z was also at the party and participated in the sexual assault.

The 24-time Grammy award winning rapper, producer and music mogul called the allegations “idiotic” and “heinous in nature” in a statement released by Roc Nation, one of his companies.

He also revealed that he had anonymously sued the woman’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee, last month, alleging he was trying to blackmail the rapper by threatening to make the rape allegation public if he didn’t agree to a legal settlement. He said Buzbee sent a letter to his lawyer appearing to seek a settlement, but that the letter had the “opposite effect” on him.

“It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion,” Jay-Z’s statement read. “So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!”

The litigation is part of a wave of sexual assault lawsuits levied against Combs as the hip-hop mogul remains in custody in New York awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

