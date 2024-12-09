Pushpa 2 nears 1,000 crore club after record-breaking opening weekend

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 09 Dec 2024 19:28:25 PKT

(Web Desk) - As expected due to the major success of its first version, Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has broken multiple box office records.

The movie grossed over $94.5 million globally during its opening weekend.

The film, directed by Sukumar, achieved the highest opening day and weekend collections for any Indian film, both domestically and internationally.

The most successful version was the Hindi-dubbed version which earned $33.7 million. That helped propel the film’s estimated India net earnings to $62.5 million in just four days.

On Day four alone, the film added $16.7 million across all languages, with the Hindi version contributing $10 million.

After the Hindi version, Telugu version earned $5.1 million, while the Tamil version grossed $1.1 million.

With its incredible beginning, it is expected to surpass Rs 1,000 crore by the end of its first week, if not by the second weekend.

“The film is expected to dip in the coming days, but its overall collections will likely hit the $102.7 million mark,” said a movie business expert.

It also predicted to be the second film of 2024 to cross the Rs 1000 crore milestone after Kalki 2898 AD.

Internationally, Pushpa 2 raked in an estimated $19 million (Rs 161 crore) in overseas collections, cementing its place as the biggest opening for an Indian film this year. In North America, it grossed $10.5 million (Rs 87 crore), making it the second-highest opening weekend for an Indian film in 2024, just behind Kalki 2898 AD.