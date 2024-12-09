Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor complete shoot for their next movie in London

Mon, 09 Dec 2024

(Web Desk) - Pakistani star Fawad Khan and Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor have officially completed filming for their highly anticipated romantic comedy Abir Gulaal.

The duo completed a 40-day shooting schedule in London, which marks a important milestone for the movie.

Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, known for Chalti Rahe Zindagi, Abir Gulaal is expected to be a cross-cultural film highlighting the chemistry between Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor. The movie is produced by Indian Stories, A Richer Lens, and Aarjay Pictures.

Following the completion of filming, the next step for the production will be a screening for select audiences. Plans are in place to promote the film internationally, with the intention of showcasing it at major global film festivals.

After its festival run, the film’s theatrical release will be determined. Abir Gulaal is expected to hit Indian theaters sometime in the later half of 2025.