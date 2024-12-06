Mahira Khan will turn 40 on Dec 21, but fans see no sign of ageing

Published On: Fri, 06 Dec 2024 01:35:02 PKT

(Web Desk) – Mahira Khan is turning 40 on December 21, 2024, but fans believe the actor looks younger than her age because nothing has changed in her beauty and personality as the stunner has nicely defied ageing.

Addressing the curiosity around her age, Mahira shared a candid revelation in an interview.

She opened up about her personal and professional journey, shedding light on her challenges and her approach to life as she approaches a new milestone.

Mahira shared that she is about to turn 40 this year. She reflected on how the passage of time has brought about changes, both physically and emotionally, and how she is learning to adapt and grow.

This December marks Mahira Khan’s birthday month, and fans have been abuzz, wondering how the star has managed to defy the aging process.

With her radiant looks and youthful energy, she appears as mesmerising as she did a decade ago.

Mahira spoke openly about dealing with depression, a struggle she has faced and overcome with resilience. Now, she prioritises her well-being through a balanced lifestyle.

She has started caring more about her health via nutrition and she has incorporated swimming and running though she has never been a person who exercised regularly in the past.

The Raees actress will be celebrating her birthday on December 21.

On the work front, she is gearing up for her much-anticipated Netflix debut in Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The series marks her return to the screen after a brief hiatus.