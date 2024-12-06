Priyanka hints at returning to Bollywood after five years

She shared exciting news for her Bollywood fans

Published On: Fri, 06 Dec 2024 00:49:58 PKT

(Wed Desk) - Priyanka Chopra has teased that she is going to end five-year hiatus to stage a comeback in Bollywood.

The actress, who was last seen in the Hindi film The Sky Is Pink in 2019, has since starred in Hollywood projects.

Although she was supposed to star in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, the film has been delayed indefinitely.

In an interview, Priyanka shared exciting news for her Bollywood fans, revealing that she has an intriguing project lined up in the industry.

The actress shared that she will announce her comeback film in 2025.

She mentioned that she’s actively meeting filmmakers, reading scripts, and looking for something that excites her in Hindi cinema.

Keeping the details under wraps, Priyanka teased:

“This year was really busy for me, but I have something up my sleeve, I will leave it at that.”

While her Bollywood return is still a mystery, Priyanka’s Hollywood schedule is packed.

She is currently working on two major projects: an action-comedy titled Heads of State and the action thriller The Bluff.

Additionally, Priyanka is filming the second season of spy series Citadel.

Priyanka also opened up about her transition from Bollywood to Hollywood, highlighting the cultural differences between the two industries.

She emphasised that while filmmaking processes are similar worldwide, the cultural nuances make each industry unique.

The actress explained: “It’s the cultural differences that make them different industries, else the cameras, the shots, everything is the same.”

Despite her public persona, Priyanka shared that she values her privacy, confessing:

“I am extremely private. So, the hard part is really to be able to manage expectations or public pressures.”

Reflecting on her personal growth over the years, she added:

“Being a professional, being able to deal with failure and change… that’s the hardest part.”

“I was raised to be tough and hold yourself together.”

When asked about the status of Jee Le Zaraa, the actress chose not to comment directly:

“You will need to speak to Excel [Entertainment, Farhan Akhtar’s production house] about that.”

This has only intensified the curiosity of her fans, who are eagerly awaiting news on Priyanka Chopra’s Bollywood comeback.