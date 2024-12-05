Sara Tendulkar joins father in journey to empower the powerless

The legend cricketer overjoyed to share the news

(Web Desk) - Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar announced on Wednesday that his daughter Sara Tendulkar has joined the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF) as director.

In a post on X, Sachin Tendulkar said he was ‘overjoyed’ to share the news.

Sachin said that Sara embarked on this journey to empower the nation through sports, healthcare, and education.

"I'm overjoyed to share that my daughter Sara Tendulkar has joined the @STF_India as Director. She holds a Master's degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London.

As she embarks on this journey to empower India through sports, healthcare, and education, it serves as a reminder of how global learning can come full circle," Tendulkar said.

It should be noted that 27-year-old Sarah Tendulkar has obtained a Masters degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from the Department of Medicine of University College London.

In a social media post, the former Indian cricketer announced, "I am very happy to announce that my daughter Sara Tendulkar has joined the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation as a Director. She graduated from University College London in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition. She has obtained a master's degree'.

