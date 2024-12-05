Ali Zafar says Pakistan's showbiz industry needs to learn from Bollywood

Says collective thinking, professionalism key to success

(Web Desk) – Ace singer Ali Zafar has said Pakistan’s showbiz industry needs to learn from Bollywood – their collective thinking and professionalism earn them success and progress.

Appearing on a show, Ali Zafar said, “The thing we need to follow from Bollywood is their collective thinking, whereas here individual thought process is quite evident.”

“My opinion is based on facts, you will have to be neutral, you don’t need to be biased.

“An industry can’t progress if it won’t mark its mistakes and will learn from those mistakes.

All the successful industries or countries are super professional because they always think collectively.

They are always interested in everyone’s success because they know it will benefit them as a team.”

He added, “In Pakistan, everyone is thinking about oneself, and wants to get success at the cost of others.

The singer said, “I want to change the mindset in Pakistan because whatever the product or outcome we see first comes into an individual’s mind as an idea and the common Pakistani mindset is very regressive”.