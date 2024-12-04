Which are Pakistan's most watched videos on YouTube in 2024

From fans' favourite dramas to content creators on the platform, entertainment reigned on top

(Web Desk) - YouTube has released its end-of-year list, revealing the most popular videos on the site.

The data clearly demonstrates Pakistanis’ video preferences and content creators who have garnered massive views.

Three categories have designated this year - Top Trending Videos, Top Music Videos, and Top Creators.

In Pakistan, entertainment category garnered the most views, with dramas and action-packed films topping the Top Trending Videos list.

As for dramas, Ishq Murshid, Jaan Nisar, and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum hold the top three spots.

In the top Music Videos category, a mixture of global sensations and local artists were popular. The top three songs include Gippy Grewal and Jasmine Sandlas’s ‘Nabbe Nabbe’, Stree 2’s ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ and Ali Zafar and Atta Ullah Esakhelvi’s ‘Balo Batiyan’.

As for Top Creators – which became extremely popular due to ever-growing love of netizens for short but crispy videos - channels like Rajab’s Family, Anaya Eeshal Family, Arshad Reels, and Dr Imtiaz Ahmad were included among the top spots.

Top Trending Videos

1. Ishq Murshid - Episode 20

2. Jaan Nisar - Episode 01

3. Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum - Episode 01

4. Tiger Nageswara Rao - Full Hindi Dubbed Movie

5. Akhara - Episode 1

Top Music Videos

1. ‘90 - 90 Nabbe Nabbe’

2. ‘Aaj Ki Raat’

3. ‘BALO BATIYAN’

4. ‘Tauba Tauba’

5. ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’

Top Creators

1. Rajab’s Family

2. Anaya Eshaal Family

3. Arshad Reels

4. UR • Cristiano

5. Ducky Bhai