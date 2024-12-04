'Do as your wife says,' Abhishek advises married men

(Web Desk) – Swirled in rumours that their marriage is on the rock, Abhishek Bachchan’s remarks how a man should do for happy relation with his better-half creates a buzz on social media.

When asked how he delivers great performances, Abhishek humbly said, “It’s very simple. We just do what the director tells us. Chup chaap kaam karke ghar aajate hai (Quietly work and go home).”

The host joked that it sounded like following a wife’s instructions, to which Abhishek replied, “Yes. All married men have to do that… do as your wife says.”

The funny remark comes amid rumors of trouble in his marriage to Aishwarya Rai. Fans started speculating after the couple made separate appearances at a wedding earlier this year.

More rumours spread when Aishwarya shared photos from daughter Aaradhya’s birthday without Abhishek. However, videos later confirmed he was at the party.

Abhishek and Aishwarya married in 2007 and have a daughter, Aaradhya, born in 2011.

In interviews, Abhishek often praises Aishwarya for always being there for their daughter, calling himself lucky.

