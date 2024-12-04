Actor's photos of domestic abuse on Instagram sparks outcry

Zahnita Wilson alleges she endured two decades of domestic abuse by husband

Published On: Wed, 04 Dec 2024 01:01:14 PKT

(Web Desk) - Malaysian actor Zahnita Wilson has alleged that she endured two decades of domestic abuse by her husband Abdul Zackery Ghouse.

After Wilson, 41, detailed the allegations in an Instagram post, police arrested Mr Ghouse under the country’s Domestic Violence Act and booked him under criminal intimidation charges.

“I didn’t want to do this,” she wrote, “but I am forced to. This is why I left my old house and why I sometimes wear sunglasses.”

The actor’s post included a picture showing Wilson with a black eye.

She was hit in the face, Wilson claimed, “because I asked my husband if he had another girl” and “he couldn’t process the question well enough to give a verbal answer”.

Wilson claimed she had filed police reports over the years but no action was taken against her husband.

Her Instagram post drew messages of support from fellow celebrities as also members of the general public.

“You don’t and never deserve this ever,” actress Sarimah Ibrahim commented.

Kuantan police chief assistant commissioner Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu confirmed Mr Ghouse’s arrest on Monday, Sinar Harian reported.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the incident that caused the black eye was allegedly triggered by Wilson’s decision to leave and live separately, which angered her husband and led to the altercation.

“The victim filed a police report on 27 November and her husband was arrested yesterday after reporting to the Kuantan district police headquarters. Today, the suspect was brought to court for a remand application,” he said.

Wilson, who also has a modelling career, told entertainment news outlet Mstar that her repeated pleas to authorities over years of abuse had gone unanswered.

“I’ve filed police reports for the beatings I endured all these while but no action has been taken. Instead, it backfired on me,” she was quoted as saying by the outlet on Monday.