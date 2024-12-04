Aamir Khan to be honoured at Jeddah Red Sea Film Festival

Entertainment Entertainment Aamir Khan to be honoured at Jeddah Red Sea Film Festival

He will speak with Emily Blunt. The festival to run from Dec 5 to 14

Follow on Published On: Wed, 04 Dec 2024 00:40:51 PKT

(Web Desk) - Aamir is due to be honoured at the 2024 ceremony in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

In the calendar of many film connoisseurs, the Red Sea Film Festival is an important event.

He will be joined by the iconic Hollywood actress Emily Blunt, who was nominated for an Oscar for her role in Oppenheimer (2023).

She played Kitty Oppenheimer in the film and was nominated for ‘Best Supporting Actress’.

Aamir Khan and Emily Blunt will hold a conversation in one of the segments, where they will discuss their careers and their craft of acting.

Delving into attending the festival, Aamir said: “Cinema has been my lifelong passion.

“To be amidst such an inspiring group of artists from across the world is truly humbling.

“I am deeply honoured to be recognised by the Red Sea International Film Festival as it celebrates the impact and magic of cinema.

“I look forward to sharing my experiences, learning from others, and collectively celebrating the art of storytelling that unites us all.”

Emily Blunt added: “I’m incredibly excited to be coming to the Red Sea Film Festival and grateful to be one of this year’s honourees.

“I love all that this festival is doing for innovative and emerging talent in the film industry.

“In particular, I’m enthused by how they are empowering women in cinema and amplifying their voices.”

Aamir will attend on December 5, 2024, while Kareena will be present on December 6.

Ranbir Kapoor is also due to attend during the festival.

The 2024 Red Sea Film Festival is expected to run from December 5 to December 14.