Who is the world's richest child actor?

He hosted a primetime TV show at tender age of nine

(Web Desk) - Many actors are known for their massive fortunes which they have made from their blockbuster movies over the years.

He is none other than Iain Armitage. Best known for playing the title role in Young Sheldon, has been named the richest child actor in the world, with a net worth of $6 million.

Armitage is just 16 years old. His fortune is also more than that of other famous child stars - Aubrey Anderson-Emmons from Modern Family and Canadian actor Jacob Tremblay, both of whom are valued at around $2 million.

He rose to prominence as early as the age of six when he launched his own YouTube series ‘Iain Loves Theatre’ where he reviewed musical theatre performances.

His natural talent quickly attracted the attention of talent agents, leading to his professional career.

In 2014, he appeared on ‘The Perez Hilton Show’, which marked his first major public appearance.

His acting debut came in 2017, when he appeared in films like ‘The Glass Castle’, ‘Our Souls At Night’, and ‘I’m Not Here’.



However, his breakout role as Sheldon Cooper in Young Sheldon - a spinoff of The Big Bang Theory - truly gave the stardom.

At just nine years old, Iain became one of the youngest actors ever to headline a primetime TV show. The series gained immediate popularity, and his portrayal of young Sheldon was praised for its insight on the issue and genuineness.

His salary on the show ballooned over time, starting at $30,000 per episode, which amounted to $660,000 for the first season. By the fifth season, his earnings had surged to $1.1 million per season.

Despite the show's end after its seventh season, his career remained active with fan base remained intact.