Liam Payne fell to his death in bid to escape from hotel room: report

He appeared to be heavily intoxicated when he was dragged through the lobby by staff

(Web Desk) - Liam Payne was trying to escape from his hotel room when he plummeted to his death — and the hotel staff knew that he had threatened to use the balcony as a means of busting out, according to a report.

The One Direction star, who reportedly hated being holed up in hotel rooms, appeared to be heavily intoxicated when he was dragged through the lobby by staff at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, disturbing security footage shows.

When the hotel employees reached Payne’s room, the pop singer fought back and clearly did not want to go inside, video shows.

Moments later, a staff member called 911 minutes later and said they feared Payne might use the balcony and hurt himself, indicating the hotel was well aware that a serious accident was possible, according to TMZ.

“I don’t know whether his life may be in danger. He is in a room with a balcony, and, well, we’re a little afraid …” the employee said, according to the 911 transcript obtained by the outlet.

The hotel ultimately decided to leave the 31-year-old in his room by himself, and he fell to his death soon afterwards.

