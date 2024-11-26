Ayeza Khan addresses rumours about her debut in Bollywood

Speculations rife that the star might be making her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan

(Web Desk) - Speculations are rife that television star Ayeza Khan might be making her Bollywood debut opposite none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

The gossip started when a fan-edited trailer for a project featuring the two stars went viral on social media. The trailer led to widespread chatter, with fans eagerly hoping to see the acclaimed Pakistani actress on the big screen alongside Bollywood’s King Khan.

However, Ayeza Khan has swiftly addressed the rumours, putting an end to any misunderstandings. Taking to her Instagram stories, the popular actress shared a cryptic message that seemed to question the legitimacy of the speculation.

“Release kab hoga yeh bhi batadey (Tell us about the release date as well)!” she wrote, implying that the rumored project is not as real as it may seem.

Ayeza Khan is one of the most renowned actresses in Pakistan, known for her impressive acting skills and a string of hit drama series.

Some of her most notable performances include roles in Mera Saaein 2, Pyarey Afzal, Koi Chaand Rakh, Mere Paas Tum Ho, and her most recent project, Jaan-e-Jahan.

While Bollywood has seen a growing interest in Pakistani stars, it remains to be seen if any concrete offers materialise for Ayeza Khan in the future.

Until then, her fans will have to continue enjoying her stellar performances on Pakistani television.