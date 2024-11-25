Video: Vivek Oberoi surprises family with gift of luxury car

Price of the Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge is approximately 12.25 crore

Published On: Mon, 25 Nov 2024 19:24:05 PKT

(Web Desk) - Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has just added a stunning Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge to his car collection.

The actor expressed jubilation by taking his parents and wife on a ride in the new car and shared a video on his official Instagram account.

In the video, he can be seen giving the new car keys to his parents and later taking them for a drive.

Along with the video, he said, "Success comes in different forms and styles, today it looks like this. I am incredibly grateful for the special moments in life with my family."

Several reports point out that the price of the Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge is approximately 12.25 crore rupees.

Vivek is known for his love for expensive cars, with his collection including a Lamborghini Aventador and a blue Fisker, and the addition of the Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge makes a remarkable upgrade to his collection.

In an interview, Vivek talked about how he met his wife, Priyanka. He mentioned that his mother had suggested he meet Priyanka, who was then pursuing an MBA in New York.

After meeting, they developed a close relation and tied got married in 2010. The couple now has two children.