Islamabad couple comes up with unique photoshoot idea

PTI protest: Islamabad couple’s wedding photoshoot in front of containers goes viral

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 25 Nov 2024 18:11:40 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Amid the PTI protest, an Islamabad couple turned a could be heartbreaking occasion into a memorable event by clicking photos just before the containers.

These photos went viral on the social media and attracted netizens’ attention.

They said this photoshoot would remain an indelible part of their memory as they did not panic in the face of extraordinary situation rather they handled it with poise and used containers for their photoshoot.

One photo of the wife received particular praise where she stood in the middle of numbers ‘8 and 4’.

The photos of the couple were uploaded on the Instagram handle of their photographer who also received massive praise for the innovate idea.

The government placed containers on various routes to and within the capital amid the PTI protest.

