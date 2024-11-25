Anushka cheers for husband Virat as he hits ton in Perth

The PK actress stood and clapped with pride for her husband

(Web Desk) - It's a day of celebration! Indian cricketer Virat Kohli scored a century on day 3 at the India vs. Australia Test match in Perth on Sunday (Nov. 24).

And Virat's wife, Anushka, was on cloud nine on the big milestone being achieved by her husband.

The Bollywood actress applauded her husband's performance from the pavilion, and much like always, King Kohli didn't forget to blow a flying kiss towards his wife as the whole stadium cheered for his hundred at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Dressed casually for the day outing, the actress wore a blue and white dress. She kept her hair open and accessorised her look with silver earrings, bracelets and a watch

Another heart-winning moment that was captured on the camera was of Anushka when Virat scored his 32nd Test half-century.

In a viral video, the PK actress stood and clapped with pride for her husband. She was also seen enthusiastically clapping for Kohli as he scored big during the match today.

