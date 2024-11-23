Death anniversary of legendary Waheed Murad being observed today

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 41st death anniversary of ‘Chocolatey Hero’ Waheed Murad is being observed on Saturday (today).

He was born on 2nd October, 1938.

He commenced his film career as a producer by joining the company established by his father, Nisar Murad.

Waheed Murad's first production was titled "Insaan Badalta Hai" in 1961.

His first film as an actor proved to be a hit and he impressed many directors and producers with his style and dialogue delivery.

He then played the lead in “Heera Aur Pathar” for which he received a Nigar Award. The film's success brought with it Murad's ticket to stardom.

He acted in 124 films of which 38 were black and white and 86 were coloured.

He received 32 prestigious film awards.

He was also the recipient of Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

Waheed Murad died on November 23, 1983 and was laid to rest in Lahore.