Death anniversary of veteran actor Shafi Muhammad Shah being observed today

Entertainment Entertainment Death anniversary of veteran actor Shafi Muhammad Shah being observed today

He began his career as a radio presenter from Hyderabad Radio Station

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 17 Nov 2024 15:57:06 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 17th death anniversary of legendary actor Shafi Muhammad Shah is being observed today (Sunday).

Shafi Muhammad Shah was born in 1949 in Kandiaro city of Naushahro Feroze district, Sindh.

He began his career as a radio presenter from Hyderabad Radio Station.

He was introduced by PTV producer, the late Shahzad Khalil, in his Urdu-drama serial “Teesra Kinara” from where he joined the elite club of the leading TV stars.

Shah had a command on delivering dialogues in a quiet tone of voice which made him unique in the row of versatile actors.

Also Read: 35th death anniversary of renowned TV actor Saleem Nasir being observed

His famous dramas were 'Chand Grehan', 'Dairey,' 'Aanch', 'Bund Gulab' and 'Mohabbat Khawab Ki Surat'.

It is to his credit that he acted in all mediums of entertainment including radio, theatre, film and television.

Shafi performed in more than 100 television plays in both Urdu and Sindhi languages during his career.

He was also a recipient of the Pride of Performance award.

Shafi Muhammad Shah died in his sleep on Nov 17, 2007.