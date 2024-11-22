Ten-day Arab film festival begins in Dubai

(Web Desk) - Cinema Akil, the UAE's only independent cinema, is back with its highly anticipated Arab Cinema Week Volume 3, running from Friday (today) to December 1.

This ten-day festival will showcase a dynamic lineup of films exploring pressing issues in the Arab world.

The festival opens with 'Anxious in Beirut' by Zakaria Jaber, setting an introspective tone as it examines the political and personal currents that define life in Beirut and beyond.

This year's programme includes 11 countries, with Yemen debuting in the festival lineup. Audiences will enjoy 6 fiction and 5 non-fiction feature films, plus 2 short film programs, totalling 10 shorts.

The festival highlights the evolution of hybrid storytelling and the power of cinematic language. Importantly, Arab Cinema Week places a strong emphasis on women’s voices, with nearly 50 per cent of the films created by female filmmakers, celebrating their contributions both in front of and behind the camera.

Among the compelling films featured is 'The Burdened' by Amr Gamal, which explores a family’s fight against harsh economic realities, and 'Behind the Mountains' by Mohamed Ben Attia, a transformative father-son tale.

The festival also shines a spotlight on Lebanon and Sudan’s resilience through films like 'Les Chenilles' and 'Disorder'.

A special shorts programme celebrates UAE filmmakers, while the visual identity, designed by Nada Sultan, powerfully reflects the theme of resilience in a fractured world.