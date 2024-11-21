Monkeys roaming Karachi streets leave onlookers in awe

Their appearance takes social media by storm, with many making memes on them

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Monkeys are almost a rare sight in Pakistan, particularly in urban areas like Karachi. When it happens, it definitely interests onlookers. So, people of Karachi have such experience when they catch sight of four monkeys hanging out in Albela Chowk.

Unfamiliar with such sight, the area people took keen interests in them and tried to catch them on self-help basis.

They could not catch hold of them because of their agility as in a jiffy they transcended all barriers and jumped to roofs and walls, leaving their chasers with no option but to call a Wild Life team, who managed to net them.

It is yet to be ascertained whom the animals belong to. Are they public property? Or escape from a zoo cage. If they have come from a zoo, then question arises how they managed to flee in the presence of zoo personnel.

If they belonged to a private man, then one questions who gave him permission to keep the animals or he has kept them as per rules set by Karachi Wild Life.

Regardless what this is, netizens seem making the most of their presence among them with filming and generating mimes.

