Belated, but full of love: Hamza Ali Abbasi messages wife Naimal on her birthday

Entertainment Entertainment Belated, but full of love: Hamza Ali Abbasi messages wife Naimal on her birthday

Fans too wish the couple best of luck

Follow on Published On: Thu, 21 Nov 2024 04:00:53 PKT

(Web Desk) – Ace actor Hamza Ali Abbasi wishes happy birthday to her wife Naimal Khawar Khan, sharing a photo with a caption ‘Slightly belated but HAPPY BIRTHDAY @naimalkhawarkhan - I LOVE YOU’.

The Alif actor took to his Instagram account to drop a belated birthday wish for Naimal alongside a stunning photo of the couple.

In the picture, they served major couple goals as they posed for the cameras lens amidst the backdrop of the beach and sunset, the ideal "Haimal" aesthetic.

What grabbed the eyeballs was the Anaa star's unmissable glow, while the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor radiated pure joy in a buttoned down shirt.

“Slightly belated but HAPPY BIRTHDAY @naimalkhawarkhan - I LOVE YOU,” Hamza captioned the carousel.

Soon after the photo was shared, Naimal's ardent fans rushed to the comments section to admire their bond of true love.

One fan wrote, “Finally finally Hamza posted what we all waited for.”

The second effused, “What a lovely picture of the lovely couple.”

“Sunsets and love, a haimal aesthetic since 2019," another fan chimed in.

To note, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar tied the knot back in 2019 and welcomed a son Mustafa Abbasi in 2020.