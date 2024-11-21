Salman Khan makes public appearance to vote amid life threats

The actor has faced threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Published On: Thu, 21 Nov 2024 03:36:15 PKT

(Web Desk) - Bollywood superstar Salman Khan stepped out to cast his vote in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

The actor, who has been receiving death threats, arrived at the Mount Mary School polling booth in Bandra, Mumbai, under heavy security.

Videos of Salman arriving at the polling station quickly went viral. He kept it casual, wearing a grey t-shirt, jeans, a black cap, and sunglasses.

Despite the tight security, Salman greeted fans with waves and flying kisses, spreading cheer among the crowd.

Salman’s appearance comes amidst serious security concerns. Over the past few months, the actor has faced threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.