Shah Rukh Khan reveals how he got round to failure

You have to believe that you made it badly

Published On: Wed, 20 Nov 2024 04:04:30 PKT

(Web Desk) – Nothing is conspiring against you. It is we who make things bad. No need to feel that universe is against us and due to which things are not our way. There may be a lot of reasons for failure, but we must find them in ourselves instead of blaming others for our failure, commented Shah Rukh Khan at Dubai's Global Freight Summit.

Shah Rukh said that one does not need to believe that the world is ‘conspiring’ against then when something does not work, it might just be because of so many more reasons.

When asked whether he has ever been critical of his career, Shah Rukh said, "I am. And I hate feeling it and then I cry a lot in the bathroom. I don't show it to anyone.

“No. You have to believe that you made it badly. Then you have to move on. There are moments of despair, but there are moments where you say ‘Shut up, now get up and get on with it.”

He went on to add, “The world is not against you. Life moves on. I think if you can imagine yourself as an ant; me a very good-looking ant (smiles) but nevertheless an ant! Sometimes the wind takes you away... the wind is not working against you.

It is just doing what it does. Life does what it does. You can't start blaming life for the failure. You have to remember that it must be something that I did wrong or the business did wrong, or the strategy and marketing went wrong... and I need to figure it out. Recalibrate and come back.”