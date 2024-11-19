Syed Mohammad Ahmed severely criticizes content of Pakistani dramas

Entertainment Entertainment Syed Mohammad Ahmed severely criticizes content of Pakistani dramas

Syed Mohammad Ahmed severely criticizes content of Pakistani dramas

Follow on Published On: Tue, 19 Nov 2024 19:45:34 PKT

(Web Desk) - Pakistani actor Syed Mohammad Ahmed has recently divulged into the nature of content of the Pakistani dramas.

He recently talked about the entertainment industry while appearing as a guest in a comedy program.

While answering one question, he even refused to call the serials ‘dramas in their true sense’.

He said the story of many dramas resembles with each other – the same age-old script of showing immoral and indecent relationship which he said also un-Islamic.

Going on, he said one can even not read his most favourtie more than two times. So if a drama has made success, is it obligation to follow its script?

In almost every other drama, divorces are shown.

He also said the viewers watch the non-traditional dramas mentioning the recent hits like Kabli Pulao.

