Areeba Habib advocates tolerance in society after receiving backlash for diwali pictures

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 18 Nov 2024 19:36:46 PKT

(Web Desk) – Pakistani actor Areeba Habib has spoken about the need of creating a tolerant atmosphere in the country in which the views of all are respected, if not accepted.

Recently, the actor came under fire for posting pictures related to a Diwali celebration.

“We live in a country with a lot of people, including Christians and Hindus, who celebrate our occasions with us,” she said.

She also mentioned that the designer Deepak Perwani who was the host of the event, also attended iftar dinners just out of respect.

“You’re going there to be a part of their happiness and enjoy with them because they don’t have anyone here. They [minorities] are away from their communities because Pakistan is their home now, and we’re simply celebrating with them.”

The actor said her brother told her to remember that internet trolls and haters took out their frustrations on social media. “They don’t have anything to do, they have mobile [phones] and internet which is cheap in Pakistan and this is what they do. They think it’s an achievement to comment [on a public figure’s account] and their best achievement is when you reply.”



