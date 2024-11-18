Diljit reacts to govt's warning that his lyrics incite 'delinquency'

The singer expressed his frustration with what he perceived as unfair censorship laws

(Web Desk) - Diljit Dosanjh has reacted to a warning issued by the Telangana government, saying his lyrics incite alcohol consumption and violence among youngsters, with a ban on bringing children on stage during his performance.

The issued notice aimed to prevent him from performing songs that allegedly promote alcohol consumption and violence.

This warning came just before his concert in Hyderabad. The Telangana government raised concerns over some of Diljit’s lyrics, claiming they encourage both alcohol use and violent behaviour.

The notice also restricted him from bringing children on stage during his performance.

In response, the singer expressed his frustration with what he perceived as unfair censorship laws.

At the concert, he said: “When artists from other countries come here, they are allowed to do whatever they want, but when someone from your own country sings, people get upset.

“Some people can’t handle my success.”

Diljit Dosanjh emphasised his hard work and dedication to his craft:

“Many people are unable to digest why such big shows are happening.

“How are these tickets selling in two minutes? I’ve been working for a long time; I didn’t become famous overnight.”

Supporters expressed their appreciation, calling Diljit Dosanjh a “real gentleman”.

A user said: “Artist taking a stand for his fan. What a man!”

Another wrote: “What a beautiful human.”