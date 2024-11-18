Hania Aamir spotted at Badshah's concert in Canada; video goes viral

The encounter delights fans, who comment playfully

Updated On: Mon, 18 Nov 2024 03:43:38 PKT

(Web Desk) – Hania Aamir was spotted at Badshah’s concert in Canada, and a video of their encounter sent the media enthusiasts into frenzy, who liked the singer’s cordial gesture for the ace artist.

During the performance, Badshah saw Hania in the audience, leading fans to chant her name.

This prompted a warm interaction between the two, which was highlighted on the big screen for everyone to see.

While performing, Badshah gave Hania a shout-out:

“Make some noise for Hania!”

Hania shared the memorable moment on her Instagram Story, posting a video that showcased their bond.

She wrote: “That’s my beautiful friend! He’s an absolute rockstar! He’s a hero.”

The duo has previously fuelled dating rumours, especially after attending Diljit Dosanjh’s concert together in London.

During the concert, Diljit invited Badshah on stage to perform ‘Naina’ from the film Crew.

Hania Aamir had her own fan girl moment at the event, where she was invited on stage by Dosanjh.

Later, the actress shared her excitement on social media, posting highlights from the concert.

At Badshah’s Canada concert, Hania’s presence and her interaction with the singer rekindled interest in their friendship.

It has once again left fans curious about the nature of their relationship.

A user said: “Please just tell us you are dating already.”

Another wrote: “It looks like she is his girlfriend.”