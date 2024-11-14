Ajoka Dosti Festival keeps regaling fans with elegant rendition

Performers of 11 countries will continue displaying their mettle at the gala

Thu, 14 Nov 2024

LAHORE (Dunya News) - International artists won the hearts of audience with their mesmerising performance at Dosti International Theatre Festival organised by Ajoka Theatre, on the fifth day of the gala here on Wednesday.

On the fifth day of the gala, artists from Italy, India and Indonesia held their fans spellbound with remarkable performance.

Artists from Italy, Spain, India, China, Australia, Indonesia and Switzerland will also display their artistic skills in the festival till November 17.

Talking to Dunya News, Indian performer Kaval Thaliwal said, “We took part in many festivals in Pakistan. This time we are enjoying a lot as we are watching world performers displaying their skills in an elegant style. We also performed on Tuesday and on Wednesday we saw the performance of Indonesian artists.”

Indonesian artists enthralled the theatre-goers with their play on women rule. In many areas of Indonesia, women rule, and it was highlighted in the play. The play features love, hate and separation in different ways.



A play from Indonesia was presented with displaying silence, dance and music. The Indonesian performers presented their performance first time in Lahore and won appreciation from the crows.

Two plays about Bulleh Shah with the same script, one from India, and the other from Pakistan, were presented.

Throughout the festival, international theatre groups will present performances.

Dosti International Theatre Festival will continue till November 17. The theatre artists from nine countries will perform on Thursday (today).