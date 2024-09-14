One ticket of Diljit Singh's concert in USA costs whopping Rs17.8mn

Entertainment Entertainment One ticket of Diljit Singh's concert in USA costs whopping Rs17.8mn

One ticket of Diljit Singh's concert in USA costs whopping Rs17.8mn

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 14 Sep 2024 22:18:10 PKT

(Web Desk) – Indian Punjab famous singer’s unbelievable earning from his concerts in America has shocked everyone.

Moreover, the tickets of his upcoming concerts in the UK and Europe have been sold hurriedly.

Diljit's manager has revealed that the tickets for the concerts in America ranged from 55,000 dollars (4.6 million Indian rupees and 15.3 million Pakistani rupees) to 64,000 dollars (5.4 million Indian rupees and and 17.8 million Pakistani rupees).

He said that there was such a rush of people to attend the concerts that people bought tickets in black at an even high price.

His manager further revealed that Diljit earned 234 crore Indian rupees from his North American concerts.

