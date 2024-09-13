MTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift pays homage to 9/11 victims in her speech

She reflects on importance 23rd anniversary

(Web Desk) - In a poignant moment at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held on Wednesday night, singer Taylor Swift paid tributes to the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks on the 23rd anniversary, during her acceptance speech.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter took the stage to accept the award for Best Collaboration alongside Post Malone for their hit 'Fortnight.'

According to the social media post shared by the official Instagram handle of MTV Video Music Awards, Swift reflected on the significance of the day and began her speech by acknowledging the weight of the anniversary.

"Waking up this morning in New York on September 11, I've just been thinking about what happened 23 years ago -- everyone who lost a loved one and everyone that we lost," Swift said, adding, "And that is the most important thing about today. And everything that happens tonight falls behind that."

The 2024 MTV VMAs, broadcast live from Long Island's UBS Arena, had been initially scheduled for September 10 but were postponed by a day to avoid overlapping with the highly anticipated debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

MTV's rescheduling decision was made with the 23rd anniversary of 9/11 in mind, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The network announced its support for the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance and the charity Tuesday's Children, which supports families affected by the tragedy.

Swift, who led the nominations with 12 nods, went on to express her gratitude to Post Malone for their collaboration.

The ceremony saw Swift and Post Malone take centre stage, showcasing their powerful performance and mutual respect.