Warner's daughter appears to be fan of 'Taare Zameen Par's song Bum Bum Bole

Isla has listened and watched this a lot, says Australian cricketer

Follow on Published On: Fri, 13 Sep 2024 03:59:38 PKT

(Web Desk) - Australian cricketer David Warner took to Instagram to share a video of his daughter watching Aamir Khan's song Bum Bum Bole on television. The track is from Taare Zameen Par.

Speaking of Taare Zameen Par, Aamir has his little fan abroad as his popular song Bum Bum Bole from the 2007 film has become a favourite track of Australian cricketer David Warner's daughter.

On Instagram, David Warner dropped a video of his daughter Isla in which she can be seen watching Aamir Khan's song, Bum Bum Bole.

As David points the camera towards her, the little munchkin runs away from the frame.

Not just the clip, the Australian cricketer also wrote a caption for his Instagram followers, while asking about the track. "Isla has listened and watched this a lot. Can you please tell me what this is?"

A fan wrote, "Make her watch the movie too. She will love it." "Show her the movie sir “Taare Zameen par," a comment read.

An Instagram user informed the cricketer about the film. "This is Hindi film song Taare zameen par ( Stars on The earth)," the comment read.