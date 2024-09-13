Is Anil Mehta Malaika Arora's biological or stepfather? Fans confused

(Web Desk) - Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is facing a tough time after the tragic death of her dad, Anil Kuldip Mehta.

On Wednesday morning, Anil Mehta took his own life by jumping from the terrace of their Mumbai home. This heartbreaking event has left Malaika and her family in deep sorrow, and she shared a message on Instagram about the loss.

However, many fans noticed something that caused confusion – the difference in last names. Malaika’s surname is Arora, but she referred to her dad as Anil Kuldip Mehta. This led to questions and some speculation online.

The confusion over last names caused fans to question whether Anil Mehta was Malaika’s biological father or stepfather.

According to reports, Anil Kuldip Mehta was Malaika’s stepfather. Her biological father, Anil Arora, separated from her mother when she was 11 years old.

Later, her mother remarried, and Anil Mehta became a part of their family. This is why Malaika still uses the Arora surname, even though her stepfather’s last name was Mehta.

