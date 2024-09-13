Why Faiq Khan thinks of leaving showbiz world

Says industry is fraught with politics, groupings and discrimination

(Web Desk) - Talented actor Faiq Khan has said drama industry is fraught with politics, groupings and discrimination, and those who are at the helm of the industry underestimated and discriminated against him.

Appearing on a TV show, Faiq Khan said, “I am thinking of leaving this industry. I might leave the showbiz world and am considering switching my career.

“I have set a benchmark for myself, and if I don’t achieve it, I will leave. Although I don’t know what life has to offer me, I am done for now because the industry has kept me underrated.

“I don’t know what they wanted to see in me—branded clothes or stature. They have never asked me about the kind of work I can do.

“The industry is least concerned about you unless you belong to a certain class. These are not channels; they are tribes that don’t give you work if you don’t belong to their tribe.

“I have only been supported by Shamoon Abbasi, Mohsin Talat, and a channel. I can only speak highly of them; otherwise, this industry is ruthless.”

Faiq Khan and Adnan Shah Tipu also said that the industry operates on the basis of contacts.

Grouping exists, and today the industry prefers actors who are marketable rather than focusing on talent.

They noted that the industry favours actors who have a certain look, stature, or strong PR, and who are commercially successful.