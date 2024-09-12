Pakistani Awais Shaukat ranked in top 100 out of 2 million on Crunchbase

He became the first Pakistani who reached the list of the top 100s.

LAHORE (Web Desk)- For the first time in the country's history, Awais Shaukat has been ranked in the list of the top 100 persons on Crunchbase out of 2 million individual profiles in just the last two months.

The other Pakistanis after him are Faisal Aftab of Zayn Venture Capital with a 379 CB Rank, Kashif Rasheed of Top Page World with 733, and Haji Bashir Ali Mohammad of Gul Ahmed Textile Mills with 738.

He started his own film production company, Awartsy, in Lahore with his elder brother at the age of 20 and ranked 87th on the world's most usable American company for business directories, Crunchbase.

He is also a part of other companies including the Pakistani Art, first art magazine of Pakistan, and Illustronix, an art agency.

After this success, he quoted a Quran verse on LinkedIn, expressing his gratitude by saying, "My success comes only through Allah. In Him I trust and to Him I turn."

In the last few days, he has been trending because of his animation film. This inspiring achievement has made him a significant figure in both the creative and entrepreneurial sectors in Pakistan.