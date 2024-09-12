Trump says Taylor Swift will 'pay price' for endorsing Kamala Harris

Says her career will be impacted

(Web Desk) - Donald Trump has responded to Taylor Swift’s post-presidential debate endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, suggesting on Fox News this morning that the pop sensation’s career will be impacted by her decision to back his rival in the tight race for the White House.

Swift broke her silence on the 2024 U.S. presidential election almost immediately after Tuesday night’s debate between former President Trump and Harris concluded.

The singer-songwriter with unprecedentedly devoted fans wrote to her 283 million followers on Instagram that there was a clear choice in the upcoming election after viewing the performances of the two presidential candidates in Philadelphia.

Appearing on Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning, Trump blew off the potentially powerful endorsement from Swift.

“I was not a Taylor Swift fan,” Trump told the hosts. “It was just a question of time. She couldn’t possibly endorse Biden … But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

Trump then praised soccer player Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for liking one of his posts on X (formerly Twitter). Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is the Chiefs’ tight end.

In her endorsement, Swift also mentioned a recent instance of a deepfake, created with artificial intelligence, of her likeness claiming to the world that she was endorsing Trump, not Harris.

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter,” she wrote in her post.