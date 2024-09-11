Destin Daniel Cretton in talks to direct 'Spider-Man 4'

Entertainment Entertainment Destin Daniel Cretton in talks to direct 'Spider-Man 4'

Cretton would be the fourth director to take on a standalone Spider-Man film.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 11 Sep 2024 08:17:43 PKT

LAHORE (Web Deks)- Exciting developments are underway for the highly anticipated 'Spider-Man 4', with significant updates emerging about its production and direction.

As of September 2024, Marvel Studios has confirmed that Destin Daniel Cretton, known for his work on "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings", is in talks to direct the next installment of the beloved franchise.

The announcement marks a pivotal moment, as Cretton would be the fourth director to take on a standalone Spider-Man film, succeeding Jon Watts, who directed the previous trilogy featuring Tom Holland.

Marvel's Kevin Feige has been actively involved in the project, stating that he and producer Amy Pascal are collaborating closely on the film. They are currently working with a writing team to finalize the screenplay, which is expected to be delivered soon.

Feige mentioned, "We have writers who will soon present us with a draft," indicating that the project is progressing well, albeit still in the early stages.

While no official release date has been set, there is speculation that the film could premiere as early as June 27, 2025, as Sony has scheduled an untitled Spider-Man Universe film for that date.

However, this timeline may be ambitious given Tom Holland's other commitments, including his role in a West End production of Romeo and Juliet.

Fans are eager to see Holland reprise his role as Peter Parker, and he has expressed his willingness to return, emphasizing the importance of a compelling story.

Alongside Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are expected to return, although their characters' future remains uncertain due to the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As the production gears up, fans will be watching closely for more updates on Spider-Man 4, which promises to continue the thrilling adventures of the iconic web-slinger.