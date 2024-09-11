Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali combine for lead role in drama 'Sunn Mere Dil'

It is yet to see how they regale audience with their performance

(Web Desk) - Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali are making headlines with exciting updates about their upcoming drama ‘Sunn Mere Dil’, to be premiered on a TV channel on September 12.

The dram’s production house, along with the lead actors, shared a sneak peek of the drama on Instagram, accompanied by the message:

“This year, discover a new meaning of love with highly anticipated mega signature project Sunn Mere Dil. Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali will make you fall in love with their stellar performances.

Fans are buzzing with excitement, eagerly awaiting the premiere date of this much-anticipated project, starring the dynamic duo.

Meanwhile, as the actors are trending online, let’s have a look at their financial side and net worth.

Maya Ali is regarded as one of the richest and highest-paid actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

She gained immense popularity for her role as ‘Manahil Javed’ in the hit drama Mann Mayal. Beyond acting, Maya has ventured into the fashion industry with her successful clothing brand, MAYA Pret-A-Porter, which has become quite popular in Pakistan.

Maya is also a brand ambassador for several well-known brands, adding to her already impressive income. She has a reported net worth of approximately Rs125 crore. Maya Ali earns between Rs2.25 lakh to 3 lakh per episode for her work in TV dramas.

Wahaj Ali, on the other hand, is a rising star in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. His performances in hit dramas like Tere Bin, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, and Mein have earned him both critical acclaim and a loyal fanbase. Wahaj’s stunning acting skills and dashing looks have positioned him as one of the top stars in the industry.

His net worth is reported to be between Rs40 to 45 crore, and like Maya, he earns around Rs2.25 lakh to 3 lakh per episode. With his growing popularity, his net worth is expected to soar in the coming years.