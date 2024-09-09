Eminent poet Jigar Muradabadi remembered on death anniversary

(Web Desk) - Eminent Urdu poet Jigar Muradabadi is being remembered on his 64th death anniversary.

The famous Urdu poet was born on April 6, 1890. His writings have influenced the younger generations and still to his day he is widely read and admired.

His memorable works include Dagh-e-Jigar and Shola-e-Tuur while his poetry collection ‘Aatish-e-Gul was published in 1959.

He was only second poet, after Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who was awarded an honourary degree of Doctorate in Literature from Aligarh Muslim University.

Paying tribute to his works, Faiz Ahmad Faiz regarded him as a master craftsman in his field.

He was laid to rest on this day in 1960.

