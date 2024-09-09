Humaima Malik's response about Emraan Hashmi's visit to Pakistan goes viral

(Web Desk) – Famous Pakistani actor Humaima Malik has given a witty response when she was asked about the visit of Emraan Hashmi to Pakistan.

Recently, an Indian journalist interviewed Humaima and her brother and asked quite a few interesting questions.

In an exciting question, he humorously gave her two choices: either bring Hashmi from the airport in a burqa to protect him from girls’ attention or request all women to stay home.

However, Humaima chose to give a different answer.

She added, "I will simply announce to all the girls that Emraan Hashmi is coming and ask them to head to the airport. He would enjoy the attention."

She further teased that the idea of bringing Hashmi from the airport in a burqa is a far-fetched happening since the guy loves his popularity and thrives on public attention. "Emraan loves when people gather around him," she added.