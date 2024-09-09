Jennifer Lopez Dazzles at TIFF Premiere Amid Personal Turmoil

The 55-year-old superstar turned heads in a metallic Tamara Ralph gown

LAHORE (Web Desk)- Jennifer Lopez made a striking appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 6, 2024, for the world premiere of her latest film, Unstoppable.

The 55-year-old superstar turned heads in a metallic Tamara Ralph gown, featuring daring high slits and oversized bows, as she walked the red carpet solo.

Lopez's appearance at the event has garnered significant attention, as it marks her first public outing since filing for divorce from Ben Affleck. Notably absent from the premiere, Affleck, who served as a producer for the film, was spotted in Los Angeles earlier that day, fueling further speculation about their split.

Despite the personal challenges, Lopez appeared poised and focused on her work.

In Unstoppable, she takes on the role of Judy Robles, the mother of wrestler Anthony Robles, who is portrayed by Jharrel Jerome. During a press interaction, Lopez spoke about her deep connection to the character and the challenges Judy faced.

The film received a warm reception at the festival, with Lopez sharing a heartfelt moment on stage with the real Judy Robles, which prompted a standing ovation from the audience.

Fellow producer Matt Damon attended the premiere with his wife, underscoring the film's collaborative effort.

Unstoppable is slated for a limited theatrical release in December, followed by a streaming debut on Prime Video.