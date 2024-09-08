Sanam Marvi confirms her third marriage, opens about past relationships

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistani music industry popular actor Sanam Marvi has confirmed her third marriage by saying that her life has taken a better turn.

It seems the Almighty has compensated all my good deeds by giving me a husband like him,” she says about Khabib, her husband.

Talking about domestic violence, she said it endured during her during her second marriage and ultimately decided that divorce was the best option.

"Despite my efforts to make the marriage work, I faced violence and couldn’t tolerate his relationships with other women. Once I gained independence and success, I couldn’t continue," she said.



She says she has been married into her family where she is given respect and all behave respectfully with her.

Marvi had previously married at 18, and her first husband Aftab Ahmed was murdered in Karachi.

He was tragically murdered in 2009 when she was expecting their first child.

After his death, she married her cousin, Hamid Khan, but faced challenges in their relationship due to his infidelity and abusive behaviour.