Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome their first child, a baby girl

MUMBAI (Dunya News) - Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have announced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl.

Indian media reports said the duo welcomed their daughter at a private hospital in Mumbai where they were spotted coming a day earlier.

She was with her husband and father at the time of her admittance in the hospital.

The photographers were unable to click their pictures as they sat inside their curtained car.

It was in February this year that the couple announced their pregnancy. The duo shared a joint post which read, "September 2024," with cute motifs of baby clothes, baby shoes and balloons.

Deepika and Ranveer posted pictures from their maternity photoshoot, where she was seen happily flaunting her baby bump with Ranveer by her side.