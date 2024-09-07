Death anniversary of Ashfaq Ahmad observed

Entertainment Entertainment Death anniversary of Ashfaq Ahmad observed

He received both the Presidential Pride of Performance award and Sitar-e-Imtiaz

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 07 Sep 2024 23:31:38 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Twentieth death anniversary of eminent writer, playwright and broadcaster Ashfaq Ahmad was observed on Saturday.

Ashfaq Ahmad wrote dozens of TV dramas and hosted famous programmes of Radio Pakistan “Talqeen Shah” which was broadcast for 35 years.

His famous PTV plays were “Munchaley ka Soda” “Aik Muhobaat Sao Afsaney” “Tota Kahani” “Hairat Kada” and “Afsaney”.

On television, Ahmad penned the script of several plays that went on to become popular with audiences including, Uchhay Burj Lahore De, Tali Thallay, and Tota Kahani. He also made a feature film called Dhop aur Saya in the 60’s.

Also Read: Death anniversary of legendry lyricist Ahmad Rahi being observed

Ahmed married Bano Qudsia, who was also a well-known author and literary personality.

He received both the Presidential Pride of Performance award and Sitar-e-Imtiaz.

Ashfaq Ahmad died on September 7, 2004 in Lahore.