Billie Eilish Becomes Youngest Artist to Reach 100 Million Monthly Spotify Listeners

Sat, 07 Sep 2024 08:23:08 PKT

Lahore - (Web Desk)- Billie Eilish has reached a significant milestone on Spotify, becoming the third artist in history to surpass 100 million monthly listeners on the platform.

This achievement places her in the exclusive company of The Weeknd and Taylor Swift. Remarkably, Eilish reached this milestone at just 22 years old, making her the youngest artist to do so.

Despite having a relatively smaller discography 82 tracks compared to her peers Eilish's music has resonated deeply with listeners worldwide.

Notably, eight of her songs have joined Spotify's "Billions Club," with tracks like "Lovely," "Bad Guy," and "When the Party's Over" each garnering over a billion streams.

This milestone is another highlight in a year of significant achievements for the artist. Earlier this year, she released her third album, "Hit Me Hard and Soft," which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, further solidifying her position as a leading figure in contemporary music.

Eilish's success is a testament to her widespread appeal and the strong connection she has forged with her audience since her debut in 2016.