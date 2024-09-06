'Lovebomber Baby' singer says her song is not a joke

Singer says song is inspired by her own real-life experience of being in an unhappy relationship

(Web Desk) - An Indian singer’s viral hit about being ghosted by a lover has exploded on social media, becoming the backing track to posts across Instagram.

Gagni Porwal’s “Lovebomber Baby” has more than 877,000 views and over 32,000 likes on YouTube with lyrics that call out the callous lover who “took my heart, you crushed it badly, and tore it apart”.

“I made the song back in April and no one noticed,” Porwal tells The Independent in an interview. “I just started making reels and posting them every day, no ads. Then, all of a sudden, it just picked up almost overnight.”

“And when the song went viral, they weren’t very happy about it, especially when the comments started pouring in. They were scared because they weren’t used to this kind of attention.”

“Lovebomber Baby” suddenly gained traction on social media in late June, months after it was released. Within a week, the song went from relative obscurity to a viral sensation, with one reel hitting 46 million views and 2.2 million shares – all without any paid promotion.

The song has predictably led to memes and remixes, with one layering “Lovebomber Baby” on a Taylor Swift performance. Even Netflix’s official channels have been getting in on the action.