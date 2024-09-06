Yasir Nawaz's views about second marriage don't sit well with netizens

Public reacts to his statement about second marriage

Fri, 06 Sep 2024

(Web Desk) - Actor, director, producer and digital creator Yasir Nawaz’s views about second marriage draw criticism from social media users.

Let’s see what he says. On his programme during a conversation, Yasir remarked, “I think government should pass an order that after every ten to fifteen years, a second marriage should become mandatory for men, and wives should find match for their husbands.

“Otherwise, they should be sent to jail.”

Nida Yasir shared her opinion, saying, “He knows he can’t do it, so he brags so much about a second marriage.”

Commenting on the idea, a netizen said, “I was not expecting such irresponsible remarks from the actor like Yasir. Why a man does need second marriage if his first wife is ok with him.”

Another said, “People are fed up with inflation. They are deprived of basic needs. In such circumstances, I don’t think second marriage is affordable.”

Why he says that wives should be sent behind bars, a social media user said.

A few days ago, Yasir Nawaz and his team invited Saqib Sheikh famously known as Mani. In the episode with Mani, Yasir Nawaz gave his opinion about second marriage.

Yasir Nawaz is known for his popular dramas like Chup Raho, Dekh Magar Pyaar Se, Nadaniyaan, Wo Kon Hai, Dil Mom Ka Diya, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Baaghi and Bikhray Moti.

Yasir Nawaz is also popular on social media because of his permanent vlogging and content creation.