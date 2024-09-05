Death anniversary of legendry actor Abid Ali being observed

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Five years have passed since the death of renowned TV and film actor Abid Ali as fans are observing his fifth death anniversary on Thursday (today).

He was born in 1952 in Quetta. Abid Ali started his career from Radio Pakistan before going to Lahore to become a successful actor.

The legend worked in a number of television dramas and movies. He was honoured with the Pride of Performance award in 1985.

Abid Ali passed away in 2019 at the age of 67.

Known for his versatility, Abid Ali has left behind a number of memorable performances in classic drama serials such as Jhok Siyal, Zanjeer, Waris, Dasht and others.

Some of his recent works include Bunty, I Love You, Diyar-e-Dil, Aangan, Dil Kiya Karey and the ongoing drama serials Mera Rab Waris and Ramz-e-Ishq.

Abid Ali’s career spans over 45 years and his contribution to the Pakistani entertainment industry is undeniable.

Abid Ali acted in over 200 films and numerous television dramas, but he was best known for his role as Dilawar Khan in PTV’s classic drama Waris (1979).

In 1993 he launched himself as a director and producer with the 1993-hit drama Dasht which was also the first private production for Pakistan.

The same year, for PTV this time, he directed the drama Doosra Aasman, the first drama shot abroad, followed by other projects for many channels, including Saheli in 2007, or Massi aur Malka, a family drama, in 2009.

He also acted in most of the television plays he produced and directed.

